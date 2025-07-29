WAVES OF INTEREST BUILD AROUND NEW LUXURY HOMES IN WEST SUSSEX

Independent housebuilder Dandara has unveiled its most exclusive development to date in the highly sought-after village of West Wittering, West Sussex – a collection of meticulously designed homes that combine timeless architecture, modern performance and coastal living.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch comes amid continued demand for lifestyle-led moves. Seaside towns remain among the most searched for locations in 2024, consistently outperforming urban areas in price growth and buyer activity. Since the pandemic, internal migration to rural and coastal areas has risen significantly, with many seeking a better work-life balance, outdoor space and long-term wellbeing.

West Wittering, recently named one of the UK’s best places to live by The Times, continues to attract buyers drown to its local character and year-round natural beauty – with demand further fuelled by limited housing supply across Chichester District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Thomson, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, said: “Coastal living has always had its appeal, but we’re now seeing buyers place greater value on quality of life – access to nature, energy-efficient homes and a real sense of place. That’s what we set out to deliver here. Every part of the development has been carefully considered to reflect what people are looking for today: thoughtful design, sustainability and a connection to the community around them.

WAVES OF INTEREST BUILD AROUND NEW LUXURY HOMES IN WEST SUSSEX

“West Wittering is a special place, and this project was about doing justice to that – not just by creating beautiful homes, but by contributing to the village and its future.”

The homes – which range from £999,950 to £1.1 million – are being delivered across phased releases to 2027 and form the most premium scheme in Dandara’s Southern portfolio. Set across carefully arranged cul-de-sacs and quiet lanes, the development features a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom detached homes all including heat pumps, smart heating systems, LED lighting and mechanical ventilation, helping to reduce energy use and emissions. EV charging is included as standard.

As well as design and performance, community benefit is a core feature with Dandara contributing over £1.2 million to local infrastructure and amenities, including nearly £265,000 towards improvements to the A27, more than £50,000 for ecological mitigation and £934,000 in Community Infrastructure Levy payments. The development also includes a central green, play area and biodiversity-friendly landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A blend of affordable housing, First Homes and homes for social rent are also being delivered in partnership with the local authority to support a balanced community.

Emma added: “We’re already seeing interest from buyers across the A3 corridor and West Sussex. It’s a mix of families upsizing, second home buyers, and those relocating for a better lifestyle. West Wittering offers a rare combination of coastal beauty, local charm and practical connectivity – and we’ve designed this development to reflect that.”

Just 20 minutes from Chichester and within reach of London, the development offers coastal calm with commuter convenience. The surrounding area features award-winning beaches, independent shops and seasonal attractions, with South Downs National Park also on the doorstep.

As housing demand across West Sussex continues to rise – with the South East expected to see residential price growth of 17.1% by 2028 – the development reflects a broader shift towards homes that deliver on both quality and sustainability.

For more information about the homes at West Wittering or to book a viewing, visit www.dandara.com/wittering-place or call 01371 290 122.