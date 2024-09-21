West Sussex: These are the 10 best places to buy a house with garden space

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Sep 2024, 10:22 BST
The best areas in West Sussex to own a property with a garden space have been unveiled in a new study.

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in West Sussex based on their outdoor space area, revealing the best area to buy houses with a garden.

The data around access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain was taken from the Office for National Statistics.

Online Marketing Surgery then downloaded the recent ‘Access to garden space, Great Britain’ dataset and pulled out the data for areas in West Sussex based on their ‘private outdoor space total area (m²).

West Chiltington Common, in Horsham District, has 3,887,577m² of garden space

2. West Chiltington Common

Easebourne & Petworth, in Chichester District, has 3,515,57m² of garden space

3. Easebourne & Petworth

Milland & South Harting, in Chichester District, has 3,515,117m² of garden space

4. Milland & South Harting

