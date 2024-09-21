MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in West Sussex based on their outdoor space area, revealing the best area to buy houses with a garden.

The data around access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain was taken from the Office for National Statistics.

Online Marketing Surgery then downloaded the recent ‘Access to garden space, Great Britain’ dataset and pulled out the data for areas in West Sussex based on their ‘private outdoor space total area (m²).

1 . West Sussex: These are the 10 best places to buy a house with garden space The best areas in West Sussex to own a property with a garden space have been unveiled in a new study Photo: Asher Legg

2 . West Chiltington Common West Chiltington Common, in Horsham District, has 3,887,577m² of garden space Photo: Google

3 . Easebourne & Petworth Easebourne & Petworth, in Chichester District, has 3,515,57m² of garden space Photo: Google