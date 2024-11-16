MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in West Sussex based on their outdoor space area, revealing the worst areas to buy houses with a garden.

The data around access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain was taken from the Office for National Statistics.

Online Marketing Surgery then downloaded the recent ‘Access to garden space, Great Britain’ dataset and pulled out the data for areas in West Sussex based on their ‘private outdoor space total area (m²).

1 . West Sussex: These are the 10 areas with the least private garden space The areas in West Sussex with the least private garden space have been unveiled in a new study Photo: Asher Legg

2 . Worthing Central Worthing Central, in Worthing, has 128,908m² of garden space Photo: Google

3 . Littlehampton West & River Littlehampton West & River, in Arun, has 162,273m² of garden space Photo: Google