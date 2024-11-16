West Sussex: These are the 10 worst areas to buy a house with garden space

By Matt Pole
Published 16th Nov 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2024, 10:39 GMT
The areas in West Sussex with the least private garden space have been unveiled in a new study.

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in West Sussex based on their outdoor space area, revealing the worst areas to buy houses with a garden.

The data around access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain was taken from the Office for National Statistics.

Online Marketing Surgery then downloaded the recent ‘Access to garden space, Great Britain’ dataset and pulled out the data for areas in West Sussex based on their ‘private outdoor space total area (m²).

1. West Sussex: These are the 10 areas with the least private garden space

Worthing Central, in Worthing, has 128,908m² of garden space

2. Worthing Central

Worthing Central, in Worthing, has 128,908m² of garden space Photo: Google

Littlehampton West & River, in Arun, has 162,273m² of garden space

3. Littlehampton West & River

Littlehampton West & River, in Arun, has 162,273m² of garden space Photo: Google

Heene, in Worthing, has 166,070m² of garden space

4. Heene

Heene, in Worthing, has 166,070m² of garden space Photo: Google

