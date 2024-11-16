West Sussex: These are the top 10 neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices

By Matt Pole
Published 16th Nov 2024, 12:12 GMT
A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in West Sussex based on their average house prices as well as their total house sales year ending March 2024.

Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in West Sussex based on their average house prices, year ending March 2024.

Online Marketing Surgery used property data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the median house prices for MSOA areas in West Sussex, year ending March 2024.

These are the top 10 neighbourhoods in West Sussex with the cheapest property prices, according to the new study.

Littlehampton West & River, in Arun, has a median house price of £175,000 (year ending March 2024)

2. Littlehampton West & River

Littlehampton West & River, in Arun, has a median house price of £175,000 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

Bognor Regis Central, in Arun, has a median house price of £181,000 (year ending March 2024)

3. Bognor Regis Central

Bognor Regis Central, in Arun, has a median house price of £181,000 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

Heene, in Worthing, has a median house price of £247,000 (year ending March 2024)

4. Heene

Heene, in Worthing, has a median house price of £247,000 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

