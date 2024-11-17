West Sussex: These are the top 10 neighbourhoods with the highest property prices

A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in West Sussex based on their average house prices as well as their total house sales year ending March 2024.

Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in West Sussex based on their average house prices, year ending March 2024.

Online Marketing Surgery used property data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the median house prices for MSOA areas in West Sussex, year ending March 2024.

These are the top 10 neighbourhoods in West Sussex with the highest property prices, according to the new study.

You can view the county’s 10 cheapest neighbourhoods here.

Milland & South Harting, in Chichester, has a median house price of £869,000 (year ending March 2024)

2. Milland & South Harting

Milland & South Harting, in Chichester, has a median house price of £869,000 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

Ifold & Wisborough Green, in Chichester, has a median house price of £772,500 (year ending March 2024)

3. Ifold & Wisborough Green

Ifold & Wisborough Green, in Chichester, has a median house price of £772,500 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

Fernhurst & Northchapel, in Chichester, has a median house price of £730,000 (year ending March 2024)

4. Fernhurst & Northchapel

Fernhurst & Northchapel, in Chichester, has a median house price of £730,000 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

