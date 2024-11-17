Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in West Sussex based on their average house prices, year ending March 2024.

Online Marketing Surgery used property data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the median house prices for MSOA areas in West Sussex, year ending March 2024.

These are the top 10 neighbourhoods in West Sussex with the highest property prices, according to the new study.

West Sussex: These are the top 10 neighbourhoods with the highest property prices Photo: Simon Haslett

2 . Milland & South Harting Milland & South Harting, in Chichester, has a median house price of £869,000 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

3 . Ifold & Wisborough Green Ifold & Wisborough Green, in Chichester, has a median house price of £772,500 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

4 . Fernhurst & Northchapel Fernhurst & Northchapel, in Chichester, has a median house price of £730,000 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google