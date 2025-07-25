The property, in Firle Road, North Lancing, is for sale with Middleton Estates, Shoreham, and has a guide price of £1.1million.

The agents say it has been fully updated and remodelled and benefits from panoramic views over Lancing and the sea.

They add: “The property now offers living room, with large south facing balcony, modern fitted kitchen/dining room, third reception room/play room, two ground-floor double bedrooms and contemporary family bathroom. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, the master boasting dressing room area and roll-top bath, as well as further family shower room.

“The property is approached by a large driveway leading to integral large garage.

“The rear garden is a particular feature of the house, measuring just over three acres, this land offers a range of possibilities of leisure or secondary accommodation. With multiple levelled areas, laid to lawn and grasslands, the driveway runs to the west of the property giving vehicular access to the rear land, where there is currently a large secondary quadruple garage with power and light, giving potential for equestrian use.

“Under the estate agents act 1979 we advise that the owner is affiliated to Middleton Estates.”

For more information on the property, contact Middleton Estates by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling 01273 454878.