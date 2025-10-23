West Sussex village housing and primary school plan: 'This is a potential award-winning development'

Approved plans to build 1,300 new homes and a primary school in Tangmere have been described as a ‘potential award-winning development'.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new period of community engagement has started after a developer – the Vistry Group – was given permission to build 1,300 new homes and a primary school in the West Sussex village. An outline application for land between the A27 and Copse Farm, in Tangmere Road, took almost five years to prepare and consider.

Now named Three Spires, the Tangmere Strategic Development Location Site plans were first proposed by Countryside Properties, part of the Vistry Group, in November 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local residents were invited to attend a community information event at Tangmere Village Centre on Wednesday, October 22 – to ‘view the proposals, meet the team and find out more about the plans’.

Local residents were invited to attend a community information event at Tangmere Village Centre on Wednesday, October 22 – to ‘view the proposals, meet the team and find out more about the plans’. Photo: Sussex World

Among those in attendance at the event was Tangmere Parish Council chairman Andrew Irwin, who helped to shape the plans.

He said: "I've been the chairman for 25 years and I've been working on this since 2005. This has been my single most biggest task, to deliver this in a way that makes the village better. I want this to end up with a place that people want to come and live in Tangmere, because it's a lovely place to live.

"We did two years of hard work to find out what the village wanted. We captured it in the neighbourhood plan, and then we've had it diverted into this, so it actually delivers what the neighbourhood plan wants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So by the time this finishes, hopefully we've done our job of giving the people what they wanted and what they asked for.

Among those in attendance at the event was Tangmere Parish Council chairman Andrew Irwin, who helped to shape the plans. Photo: Sussex World

"There won't be many housing developments of 1,300, houses, where the community have had an opportunity in advance to outline what they want to see, and the developer follows it through.

"This is a potential award-winning development for being what the community wants.

"I see this event as being an opportunity for the developer to make sure that they have done what the residents think that they were looking for. So this is a test on our interpretation of the neighbourhood plan, as much as it is on their delivery of what is being said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This would make Tangmere a genuine community, taking cars off the road in high numbers.”

Local residents were invited to attend a community information event at Tangmere Village Centre on Wednesday, October 22 – to ‘view the proposals, meet the team and find out more about the plans’. Photo: Sussex World

In April 2024, an archaeological dig – to support the planning process for the development – identified ‘areas of archaeological interest’ on the site, which included the remains of a Roman settlement.

Archaeology investigations have been ongoing at Tangmere since 2019. In spring 2024, the current phase of excavations began, where 17 areas of investigation were opened across the site.

The developer stated: “Many of these excavations have now been completed, and the post-analysis has begun. This includes the study of the found artefacts, examining the environmental samples and phasing of the features to get a wider picture of the site’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the largest and most densely artefact-rich areas of the site is Area G. Here at least six roundhouses, grain storage structures and waterholes have all been found, as well as everyday life objects.

Local residents were invited to attend a community information event at Tangmere Village Centre on Wednesday, October 22 – to ‘view the proposals, meet the team and find out more about the plans’. Photo: Sussex World

“In January 2025, work began on areas where significant archaeology was expected. So far, over 2,000 archaeological features such as postholes, pits, ditches, and tracks have been uncovered in the first 19 hectares.”

The artefacts will be analysed by a team of experts, published and ‘ultimately archived for storage’ within the local museum, where they will ‘remain accessible to the local community’.

The excavations are expected to continue into 2026, and any further discoveries will determine when work on Three Spires can move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Irwin said: “We wouldn't expect there not to be something here because of the nature of where we are. So I'm really pleased they had a thorough opportunity to do the research.

"They haven't found anything game-stopping, but that wasn't the objective. The objective was to make sure that what was there was kept and preserved, and I'm really pleased to see they've developed what they call Roman fields.

"This is where the most important element is, and they can reserve that undeveloped for perpetuity, and that to me shows the archaeology has done its job.

Local residents were invited to attend a community information event at Tangmere Village Centre on Wednesday, October 22 – to ‘view the proposals, meet the team and find out more about the plans’. Photo: Sussex World

“This is their second phase of archaeological work. They've done the first phase to see what is there, and now they're concentrating on specific areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The area that they found that's most important is Roman Fields, and that will be protected. That is the major settlement that they found.

"They found some evidence that this settlement was beginning within ten years of the Romans arriving in Fishbourne. So this is one of the first outreach settlements since then.”

When listening to questions people are asking at the consultation event, there were two recurring themes.

There were how the new development going to deal with sewage and flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to these questions, Andrew said: “Part of the planning requirement is that they satisfied Southern Water’s requirements to deal with the sewage. A lot of that was on-site sewage resolution.

"I believe Chichester District Council had the satisfactory answers from the developer. I don't want to see a poor resolution to this – I want a top quality resolution for the community.

"I don't want to see flooding. They've got water attenuation ponds around there, which have been designed to accommodate what they want.”

As well as the new homes – 30 per cent of which will be classed as affordable – the development will include an expanded village centre, a primary school, informal and formal open space, playing pitches, footpaths, cycleways and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to the site will be via the Temple Bar roundabout, and Tangmere Road, with a secondary access point onto Malcolm Road.

The parish council wants to take direct responsibility for those community facilities, to ensure that they're properly managed.

On the school plans, Andrew explained: “We're very happy for them to develop the brownfield element. But we would very much like them to keep the green fields and brown fields as an open space for the residents of Jerrard Road and Garland Square who have no infrastructure at all to have.

"And on the other side of Meadow Way there's a whole development that could then just cross over and use that area as green open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The old school will disappear because it needs to be knocked down as soon as possible and rebuilt brand new. But on the green playing fields, I would like to make a facility for the local people.”

Sandra Cropper was among the residents who attended the meeting to find out more about what was being proposed.

She said: “I'm really impressed with – I think it's progress for the whole of the village, bringing us all together as one community.

"The village is very disjointed. There is no real heart. I know we have a village hall and village centre, but there's nothing else here for the village, i.e. no café, shopping area that's decent to bring everybody together for a purpose to be able to go out and meet other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only reservation that I had – that I have just had answered – was about the seven and a half tonne vehicles coming through our village.

"But I've been told they'll be coming in off the north A27, so that won't be causing any problems to the residents walking around the village.

"From listening and seeing it over the years, I think we should give a big thanks to our parish council, especially Andrew and Simon. I think they've all worked really hard to get it to this stage and let's hope that they deliver everything that they've promised.”

Mr Irwin said he anticipates inevitable issues ‘here and there’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We want to compromise, if necessary, but as long as the heart of what we've put in the neighbourhood plan is delivered then we've done a good job.

"Overall I want to make sure that the end result is a place that people want to live in – that would show me I've done a good job.

"We know that there are elements of this which will cause people to feel uncomfortable. Potentially our desire to create an extra space for the air museum will disrupt some of the allotment holders.

"But we are having an allotment provided on the new site for these new people. We didn't want to have two allotments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted one village, so we're one community. So we're moving the allotments to a brand new site near the church so that there can be one allotment for the whole community and that's allowing the museum then to have more land so it protects the resources they've got – to carry on showing what Tangmere did during the war.”

In November, the developer will submit the first and second reserved matters planning applications. Then, in early 2026, it will submit the third and fourth reserved matters planning applications and construction works for infrastructure only to commence on site. It has not yet been revealed when house-building work will start, despite the original plan being for the project to commence in 2023.

The developer has been engaging with Tangmere Parish Council and Chichester District Council on the design code for Three Spires. This will set out the vision and key principles for the development to support upcoming detailed planning applications.

The first few relevant matters planning applications will focus on infrastructure only, with detail on residential, commercial, and community development to come forward in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Irwin said he has had meetings with Vistry to ‘find out their road map’ for development.

He added: “We're a statutory consultee. We're a stakeholder for the community. We may not be the developer or the local authority, but we should have had a seat at that table. When I look at the whole development, I think they've been very true to what we originally discussed."

Find out more at https://www.countryside-tangmere.co.uk/next-steps