Whole block of flats in St Leonards sold at auction

A block of flats close to the seafront in a popular residential area of St Leonards was sold at auction this week.

SOLD: A block of six flats at 56 Church Road, St Leonards

Strong interest led to the block of six flats at 56 Church Road to go under the gavel for £484,000 freehold.

It was among 142 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, which ended on Wednesday 8 February.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “I was not surprised to see the amount of interest that this property generated because it has the potential to generate a good income when fully let.”

The lower ground floor flat has been sold on a long lease.

 A bidding war erupted over a unique lot of more than 23 acres of land, including a barn, at Fraysland Wood in the village of Guestling, near Hastings.

The gavel eventually came down at £432,000, well in excess of the freehold guide.Chris added: “This incredibly unique u-shaped barn set within 23 acres of woodland certainly got the attention it deserved.“We had long considered the barn could offer potential for alternative uses, including residential conversion, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable – and our bidders agreed.”

The lot was offered jointly with Dyer & Hobbis.

 An attractive double-fronted, end-terrace property arranged as two flats at 7 White Rock Road, Hastings, which was freehold guided £250,000-plus with vacant possession, was sold prior to the auction.Chris said: “It will be interesting to see what happens with this versatile property, located close to Hastings seafront. It is arranged as a pair of one-bedroom self-contained flats over two floors and has until recently been used as holiday lets.” A vacant two-storey maisonette needing improvement at 73A Bohemia Road, St. Leonards-on-Sea, offered jointly with Philcox Cuddington Mitchell, went under the gavel at £110,000 leasehold.

Chris added; “The property requires some refurbishment and, once enhanced, will be ideal for occupation or investment.”

 A self-contained flat close to the beach in Camber was sold for £78,000 leasehold after strong bidding.

One-bedroom 1 Fernlea Court in Lydd Road, situated within a purpose built block with off-road parking for one vehicle.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the second of eight this year, ends on Wednesday March 22. Entries close on February 27.