Win the perfect garden party pad in £3m West Sussex Raffle House draw

The location of the stunning £3m detached home up for grabs in Raffle House’s latest Dream Home draw should prove a winner for anyone who enjoys a day at the races.

Set in a hamlet just outside the city of Chichester, the property is just six miles from Goodwood Racecourse, famous for the five-day summer festival affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’ that begins later this month.

Legend has it that it was regular visitor King Edward VII who gave the fixture its nickname – the official title is now Qatar Goodwood Festival – describing it as a “garden party with racing tacked on”.

Whether a racing fan or not, the lucky winner of the Regency-style period property will certainly be able to host some fabulous garden parties of their own.

The property features a large glass-roofed orangery, which is home to the eat-in kitchen

The grand house sits on 1.34 acres of beautifully manicured gardens, which offer gorgeous views over the surrounding countryside and farmland. The grounds also feature a freshwater koi pond, a garden pavilion and a sunny courtyard.

In total, the home boasts more than 40 feet of verandas, which wrap around portions of the house and are interspersed with interior rooms that have been cleverly designed to bring the outside in with almost floor to ceiling windows.

Inside, the house is equally impressive, with the architecturally designed accommodation set over three floors and offering total floorspace of more than 4,500 sq ft.

On the ground floor, there’s an almost 40-foot-long dining room, along with elegant sitting and drawing rooms. There’s also an enormous glass-roofed orangery, which is home to a kitchen and a variety of casual dining areas.

The property has six beautifully styled bedrooms

This luxurious space is a prime example of how the property has been designed to blend historical elements with more contemporary touches – the classic farmhouse, shaker-style cabinets are paired with modern furnishings and a bright blue log burner that’s surrounded by a quirky tiled fireplace.

As well as an office, coat room and three handily located bathrooms, the ground floor also features a bedroom suite with its own en suite bathroom.

On the mid floor are two further bedrooms and a bathroom, while the master suite and two additional bedrooms and bathrooms can be found on the first floor. The principal bedroom is currently configured from two rooms merged together, with one half arranged as a spacious dressing room.

With so many bedrooms, there is plenty of space for the lucky winner’s guests to come and stay, as well as many attractions in the local vicinity to entertain them beyond sites such as the Chichester Festival Theatre in the cathedral city itself.

The stately six-bedroom period property sits on 1.34 acres

Nestled among the South Downs National Park, the local area is home to many pretty villages and areas of natural beauty, as well as being just 90 minutes by train from London. The location is also great for water lovers – Bognor Regis is less than five miles away, Chichester Marina about five miles west and the celeb enclave of West Wittering 10 miles in the same direction.

“Our West Sussex Dream Home offers everything one could possibly want in a property – a beautiful setting, luxurious living spaces, elegant gardens and a prime location with an abundance of landmarks in the local area,” said James Mieville, Executive Director of Raffle House.

In addition to the house itself, Raffle House also throws in all the gorgeous furnishings, as well as covering stamp duty costs and legal fees, so the lucky winner will be able to move in without spending a penny.

And, if it turns out the winner isn’t keen on a move to this part of the countryside, they will also have the option to take the cash equivalent of the home’s value.

Paid entries to the draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win, and there’s also the option to enter for free via post. Entries close on August 31, and the winner will be drawn on September 5. Those entering before July 31 will also be entered into the bonus draw for a Porsche Cayman worth £65,000.

A portion of each entry into the draw goes to charity. Unlike many other prize competitions, rather than choosing one charity to support with each of its Dream Home draws, Raffle House allows players to choose one of 20-plus charities to direct the charitable donation portion of their entry to.