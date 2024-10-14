Winchelsea block of flats up for auction
White Lodge Court, in Pett Level Road at Winchelsea Beach, is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Offered jointly with The Agency UK, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £600,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday 1 November.
Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This freehold block of six self-contained flats is currently let at £25,980 per annum with two flats vacant, so the fully let rent will be considerably higher.
“We therefore consider this property – located within a five minute walk of Winchelsea Beach – ideal for continued investment and would make a perfect addition to any residential portfolio.”
Winchelsea Beach is also located close to the larger town of Rye and Hastings with their various local and national retailers and railway station.
Each flat has its own individual entrance and an allocated parking space. All flats have double glazing and Flat E has night storage heaters whilst the others have gas central heating systems via radiators.
The four occupied flats are let on assured shorthold tenancy agreements and viewings will be of the vacant flats. There are four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom flats.
Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday 30 October and ends on Friday 1 November.
Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday 30 October and ends on Friday 1 November.
