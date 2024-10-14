Winchelsea block of flats up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A block of flats generating more than £25,000 per annum in Winchelsea is coming up for auction next month as an investment.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White Lodge Court, in Pett Level Road at Winchelsea Beach, is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with The Agency UK, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £600,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday 1 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This freehold block of six self-contained flats is currently let at £25,980 per annum with two flats vacant, so the fully let rent will be considerably higher.

FULLY LET: White Lodge Court, in Pett Level Road at Winchelsea Beach

“We therefore consider this property – located within a five minute walk of Winchelsea Beach – ideal for continued investment and would make a perfect addition to any residential portfolio.”

Winchelsea Beach is also located close to the larger town of Rye and Hastings with their various local and national retailers and railway station.

Each flat has its own individual entrance and an allocated parking space. All flats have double glazing and Flat E has night storage heaters whilst the others have gas central heating systems via radiators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four occupied flats are let on assured shorthold tenancy agreements and viewings will be of the vacant flats. There are four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom flats.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday 30 October and ends on Friday 1 November.