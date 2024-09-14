On the listing it states the the owners are looking for offers of £775,000.

The listing states: “The house has been skilfully renovated throughout and offers wonderful modern accommodation.

"Starting from the large reception hall, the quality of the finish is evident throughout. The ground floor boasts a 22' re-fitted kitchen/dining room and 19'10" lounge with balcony. There is also a utility room and cloakroom.

"The first floor accommodation comprises a 17'2" master bedroom with luxury en-suite bathroom, bedrooms two and three are both doubles, with bedroom three being used as a clinic at present, and bedroom four is currently arranged as a dressing room with built-in wardrobes.

"Extensive work has taken place to the rear garden, offering a delightful terraced landscaped garden. The large driveway to the front offers off street parking and access to the large double garage.

"Ideally located for popular local schools, viewing is considered essential to fully appreciate this immaculate house.”

The property has been listed with the help of Brook Gamble Estate.

