Sympathetically and smartly designed to take full advantage of the beautiful views and countryside, Hillside Cottage has been extended and updated by the current vendors and provides flexible accommodation with split-levels and benefits from current planning permission to enhance further.

The accommodation comprises of a primary bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a Juliette balcony overlooking the gardens, bathroom, a further three double bedrooms, and a fabulous modern family bathroom with separate shower and Juliette balcony.

Leading from the ground floor entrance hall is a formal triple aspect 24ft. Reception room with high ceilings with decorative ceiling roses and coving, a feature fireplace with a multi-fuel burner and double French doors which lead out to the rear garden, family room, cloakroom and stairs down to garden level.

Arranged over a gradual slope, the secluded south facing well-stocked gardens include herbaceous borders, rhododendrons, azaleas, specialist trees, and terraced areas of lawns and wooded summerhouse/home office. Further outbuildings include three stables and storage barn, and a large chain linked chicken run and house. The paddocks all have a supply of water and are stock proof fenced.

We understand that Hillside Cottage was built for use as a Quaker prayer meeting house circa. 1905, and was later extended by the current vendor; however, the paddocks are of historical importance, including the possible encampment of William the Conqueror’s invading army in 1066 and other military staging posts, with further reference made to the adjacent fields, the Battle Abbey, and the Napoleonic Wars.

