Worthing family home with garden pods in a private retreat offers remarkable investment potential

Michael Jones Estate Agents says this one-of-a-kind property with three bespoke garden pods offers remarkable investment potential.

Offers over £600,000 are invited for the terraced house in Twitten Way, a property finished to an exceptionally high standard.

Douglas Fir flooring extends across the entire ground floor of the house. The front door opens into the kitchen, with polished concrete worktops and striking exposed flint brickwork.

The living and dining areas are flooded with natural light through a skylight and frameless floor-to-ceiling glass curtains. The dining area, highlighted by paneled walls and integrated radiator covers, has ample room for a table and chairs.

On the first floor are two bedrooms, the master having a bay window with cosy window bench, and the family bathroom, with copper freestanding bath and fully-tiled shower room. The second floor offers a versatile boarded loft space.

The garden retreat is exceptional, with its self-contained garden pods and sauna, all in sight of the Tarring Folly. The space includes composite decking, an area paved with reclaimed bricks, a rainfall shower, hot tub and cold-water therapy pool.

The Iglucraft pods surround a firepit. Each features a bed area, kitchenette with electric hob, sink, fridge and private shower room with toilet.

