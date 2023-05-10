Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing house with seven bedrooms, period features and even a turret on the market for £1,500,000

This stunning Worthing home is packed with period features and even has its own turret.

By Sam Woodman
Published 10th May 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:36 BST

The property, in St Michael’s Road, Worthing, is being marketed by Robert Luff & Co and is on the market for £1.5million.

With period features throughout, it boasts three spacious reception rooms and seven double bedrooms across three floors, as well as a cellar.

Outside there rear garden features a brand-new decking area, two lawn areas with a good deal of seclusion, a vegetable garden and shed.

To the front of the property are attractive flower beds with trees and shrubs, a gravel drive with space for several vehicles, and a pitched-roof double garage.

All details and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information and images about this property, and many more in the Worthing area and beyond, can be found.

This house in St Michael's Road, Worthing, boasts seven bedrooms, three spacious reception rooms, original features and even a turret. It is on the market with Robert Luff & Co for £1,500,000.

1. St Michael's Road, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla



2. St Michael's Road, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla



3. St Michael's Road, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla



4. St Michael's Road, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

