Worthing house with seven bedrooms, period features and even a turret on the market for £1,500,000
This stunning Worthing home is packed with period features and even has its own turret.
The property, in St Michael’s Road, Worthing, is being marketed by Robert Luff & Co and is on the market for £1.5million.
With period features throughout, it boasts three spacious reception rooms and seven double bedrooms across three floors, as well as a cellar.
Outside there rear garden features a brand-new decking area, two lawn areas with a good deal of seclusion, a vegetable garden and shed.
To the front of the property are attractive flower beds with trees and shrubs, a gravel drive with space for several vehicles, and a pitched-roof double garage.
All details and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information and images about this property, and many more in the Worthing area and beyond, can be found.