This stunning Worthing home is packed with period features and even has its own turret.

The property, in St Michael’s Road, Worthing, is being marketed by Robert Luff & Co and is on the market for £1.5million.

With period features throughout, it boasts three spacious reception rooms and seven double bedrooms across three floors, as well as a cellar.

Outside there rear garden features a brand-new decking area, two lawn areas with a good deal of seclusion, a vegetable garden and shed.

To the front of the property are attractive flower beds with trees and shrubs, a gravel drive with space for several vehicles, and a pitched-roof double garage.

All details and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information and images about this property, and many more in the Worthing area and beyond, can be found.

1 . St Michael's Road, Worthing This house in St Michael's Road, Worthing, boasts seven bedrooms, three spacious reception rooms, original features and even a turret. It is on the market with Robert Luff & Co for £1,500,000. Photo: Zoopla

2 . St Michael's Road, Worthing This house in St Michael's Road, Worthing, boasts seven bedrooms, three spacious reception rooms, original features and even a turret. It is on the market with Robert Luff & Co for £1,500,000. Photo: Zoopla

3 . St Michael's Road, Worthing This house in St Michael's Road, Worthing, boasts seven bedrooms, three spacious reception rooms, original features and even a turret. It is on the market with Robert Luff & Co for £1,500,000. Photo: Zoopla

4 . St Michael's Road, Worthing This house in St Michael's Road, Worthing, boasts seven bedrooms, three spacious reception rooms, original features and even a turret. It is on the market with Robert Luff & Co for £1,500,000. Photo: Zoopla

Next Page Page 1 of 5