Worthing property totally reimagined to create one-off, with real attention to detail

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:48 BST
A Worthing property that has been totally reimagined and redesigned, with real attention to detail, has come on the market exclusively with Graham Butt Estate Agents priced at £850,000.

The three-bedroom detached house has been sympathetically extended and the agents say it is exceptional, making this a rare opportunity to purchase a one-off home in Pevensey Road.

There is a bay-fronted lounge, stunning kitchen/dining room with garden room that must be seen, laundry room, ground-floor cloakroom, three bedroom, a family bathroom and en-suite shower room.

The established south-facing garden has been designed with low-maintenance and maximum privacy in mind, making it perfect for inside-outside entertaining. The agents say viewing is essential to fully appreciate the detail to this amazing residence.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This three-bedroom detached home is situated in a peaceful road just moments from Worthing seafront. Graham Butt Estate Agents says from the moment you enter the driveway, you can immediately see what impressive accommodation is on offer.

Pevensey Road, Worthing

Pevensey Road, Worthing

Pevensey Road, Worthing

Pevensey Road, Worthing

