Worthing property totally reimagined to create one-off, with real attention to detail

The three-bedroom detached house has been sympathetically extended and the agents say it is exceptional, making this a rare opportunity to purchase a one-off home in Pevensey Road.

There is a bay-fronted lounge, stunning kitchen/dining room with garden room that must be seen, laundry room, ground-floor cloakroom, three bedroom, a family bathroom and en-suite shower room.

The established south-facing garden has been designed with low-maintenance and maximum privacy in mind, making it perfect for inside-outside entertaining. The agents say viewing is essential to fully appreciate the detail to this amazing residence.

1 . Pevensey Road, Worthing : Pevensey Road, Worthing This three-bedroom detached home is situated in a peaceful road just moments from Worthing seafront. Graham Butt Estate Agents says from the moment you enter the driveway, you can immediately see what impressive accommodation is on offer.Photo: Zoopla

