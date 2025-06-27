Worthing’s most-expensive streets over five years revealed

The most-expensive streets in Worthing over five years, according to HM Land Registry, have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest-priced homes were located across Worthing postcodes.

Post code BN14 9NJ, in First Avenue, came out top, with three properties sold for an average of £1,303,333. Marine Drive (BN12 4QN) was second, with five properties sold for an average of £1,071,400. Links Road (BN14 9QY) with four properties sold for an average of £1,022,500, was third.

The top-five was completed by two more First Avenue post codes, with BN14 9NH seeing four properties sold for an average of £1,011,250, and seven properties sold in BN14 9NP for an average of £941,500.

An aerial view of Worthing town centre.

The following five were: Second Avenue, four properties sold for an average of £918,750; Longlands Spinney, three properties sold for an average of £911,666; Longlands, three properties sold for an average of £910,000; Chelwood Avenue, six properties sold for an average of £909,420 and Liverpool Terrace, five properties sold for an average of £904,000.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales. It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Marine Drive (BN12) sold for £1,972,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £70,000 and under on Causeway Place (BN12), Cissbury Court (BN12) and Teville Road (BN12).”