Worthing’s most-expensive streets over five years revealed
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest-priced homes were located across Worthing postcodes.
Post code BN14 9NJ, in First Avenue, came out top, with three properties sold for an average of £1,303,333. Marine Drive (BN12 4QN) was second, with five properties sold for an average of £1,071,400. Links Road (BN14 9QY) with four properties sold for an average of £1,022,500, was third.
The top-five was completed by two more First Avenue post codes, with BN14 9NH seeing four properties sold for an average of £1,011,250, and seven properties sold in BN14 9NP for an average of £941,500.
The following five were: Second Avenue, four properties sold for an average of £918,750; Longlands Spinney, three properties sold for an average of £911,666; Longlands, three properties sold for an average of £910,000; Chelwood Avenue, six properties sold for an average of £909,420 and Liverpool Terrace, five properties sold for an average of £904,000.
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales. It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Marine Drive (BN12) sold for £1,972,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £70,000 and under on Causeway Place (BN12), Cissbury Court (BN12) and Teville Road (BN12).”
