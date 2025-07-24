The property has a very impressive garden at the rear | Purple bricks

A generous three-bedroom family home with two reception rooms and a lovely garden, set in the heart of Yapton village.

Packed with space, style and village charm, this extended three-bedroom home in the heart of Yapton is the ideal fit for families looking to upsize or put down roots somewhere peaceful and practical.

Set on a quiet residential road, this semi-detached home offers a flexible layout across two floors. Downstairs, there’s a bright front-facing lounge and a cosy rear snug for unwinding.

The garden has lots of mature planting | Purple bricks

The rear extension adds a smart, modern kitchen/diner that’s made for family meals or catch-ups with friends, plus a separate utility room and a handy downstairs shower room.

Upstairs you’ll find three comfortable bedrooms – two spacious doubles and a third room that would make a perfect nursery, home office or guest room. A sleek family bathroom completes the first floor.

The garden is another major draw, with a good-sized lawn, mature planting, and a pergola-topped seating area that’s perfect for sunny weekends and al fresco suppers.

This is village life with everything close by – from schools and shops to great connections to Arundel, Littlehampton and beyond.

