Interiors inspiration in October's etc Magazine

etc Magazine this month is an interiors special.

It definitely feels like autumn, the nights are getting darker, the trees are turning orange and programmes like Strictly Come Dancing signify the countdown to Christmas...sorry, it is only two months away. So it is the perfect time to get your home all cosy.

As it is an interiors special the magazine is brimming with ideas for you to incorporate into your home.

In the West Sussex editino you can find:

Graphic designer Katy Clemmans talks about seeing her designs on wallpaper and the challenges that can pose.

While Heather Joy talks to the people behind D Durrant Removals about putting your seasonal items in storage through the winter months, great if you don’t have a lot of space at home to house the garden furniture.

I spoke to the new head gardening team at Parham House about their plans for the future and caught up with the award-winning Arundel Bespoke about kitchens.

We also have a lot of great food features for you this month. TV chef Ainsley Harriott shares recipes from his new Caribbean cook book. We also have two gin-related pieces featuring Jarrold’s in Chichester and Brighton Gin.

I visited Goodwood’s Farmer, Butcher, Chef to talk to Isabella (above). She is only 22 and was the first woman to win Sussex young chef of the year at this year’s Sussex Food and Drink Awards. She really is a remarkable woman and one to watch in the future.

While in the East Sussex edition there is:

Hannah Risbridger explains the inspiration behind her interiors subscription box - From the Post House and reveals what you can get it in the first one launched in October.

Brewers shares its new and exciting collaboration with Morris & Co and I head to Uckfield to find out more about children’s interiors brand Nubie.

Gabrielle Fagan rounds up this season’s trends for your home which includes clashing colours and dark florals.

Away from interiors there is an interview with the co-founder of FittaMumma a pregnancy work out brand about why she started the company.

And I was lucky enough to chat to the extremely talented singer Frank Turner about his latest album No Man’s Land. Each song is inspired by a woman from history and it was fascinating to find out how he picked who he would feature. One in particular was his mum. Frank is playing in Bexhill next month, you can read the interview here



We hope you enjoy the issue and be sure to check out our Facebook page - etc.mag.7



You can view both magazines online.

For West Sussex click here

And for East Sussex click here

