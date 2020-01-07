Last chance to vote for your favourite food and drink producers in Sussex

More than 12,000 votes have already been counted for the Sussex Food & Drink Awards 2020 Finalists, which is seeking the best food and drink producers, farmers, butchers and places serving and selling local produce.

With just a few days left, organisers are urging people to vote for their favourites by midnight on January 18 2020 at www.sussexfoodawards.biz

Paula Seager, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC, who runs the awards, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to see so many people voting and giving our superb food and drink producers in the region the recognition that they deserve, which is what these awards are all about.

“Businesses from across the county have made it onto the list including 31 from West Sussex, 19 from East Sussex and seven from Brighton & Hove. Please do go online and vote for your favourites to win, it’s really quick and easy and could make all the difference.

“The competition is incredibly tight again this year and we would love to beat our record number of votes from last year. The results of the public vote are so important and will help our expert judges to select the top three Grand Finalists 2020 in each category, who will be announced in March.”

Categories

Sussex is renowned for its innovation in making artisan food products and this year's Sussex Food Producer of the Year category, sponsored by Southern Co-op, represents so much of what is special about the region. The finalist line up includes an award-winning chocolatier, Sussex honey, fantastic fudge-makers, mouthwatering ice cream, superb farm produce, brilliant bakers, hand-crafted sausage makers, delectable preserve producers and hand made beef biltong.

Farmers Markets are a familiar fixture in many of the towns and villages across the county and have grown enormously in popularity over the last decade. They are one of the best advocates in supporting local and regional food and drink producers and offer a great opportunity to sample some of the very best that Sussex has to offer. Seven of the best Sussex Farmers’ Markets have made it through as finalists for this category sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery.

From traditional family butchers who have passed down their skills from generation to generation, to resourceful outlets who specialise in locally sourced meats or farm shops that have managed to diversify and build a reputation in quality and zero carbon footprint, they are all well represented in this year’s Sussex Butcher of the Year category sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd.

Sussex Food Shop of the Year sponsored by Sussex Food & Drink Network presents a spread of both new and old from across the region, each offering its own unique take on bringing plough to plate. Some familiar names, as well as some new ones, can be found on the shortlist this year.

Residents of Sussex have an outstanding choice of where they choose to dine out from Michelin star restaurants, country pubs, elegant fine dining and trendy cafés, all of which are reflected in the finalist line up in this year's Sussex Eating Experience of the Year category, sponsored by Lloyds Bank Cardnet.

The Sussex Drink Producer category, sponsored by Natural PR, not only offers some of the county’s, but the country’s very best wine producers, brewers, non-alcoholic drink producers and specialist gin and spirit makers so make sure your favourite Sussex tipple makes it through to the final round.

Entries for Young Sussex Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Natural Partnerships CIC in association with Farmers Weekly; Sussex Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Blakes Foods and Sussex Newcomer of the Year sponsored by SRC-Time, have now closed and the final judging process will take place over the next six weeks.

The final top six young chefs will participate in a Masterchef-style cook off in March 2020 at the Gallery at the Greater Brighton Metropolitan College. Nationally acclaimed chef, Matt Gillan from Heritage will head up the panel of judges which includes fellow Michelin star chefs George Blogg from Gravetye Manor near East Grinstead and Tristan Mason from Restaurant Tristan in Horsham, along with sponsor and former restaurateur, Adrian Burr from Blakes Foods.

Grand Finalists from all ten categories will be invited to attend a BAFTA-style ceremony on April 29 2020 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, where the winners will be revealed and more than 300 guests will enjoy a seven-course Sussex produce banquet, hosted by awards patron Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Sussex.

Vote for your favourite now by visiting www.sussexfoodawards.biz

Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020 Finalists:

Sussex Food Producer of the Year, sponsored by Southern Co-op

Bangers Galore, Horsham, West Sussex

Boho Gelato, Brighton & Hove

Jengers Craft Bakery, Billingshurst, West Sussex

Latchetts Farm, Danehill, East Sussex

Noble and Stace Chocolatiers, Midhurst, West Sussex

Perfectly Preserved, Worthing, West Sussex

South Downs Honey, Lancing, West Sussex

Southview Farm Dairy, Pulborough, West Sussex

The Copper Pan Fudge Company, Chichester, West Sussex

The Sussex Biltong Co, Piltdown, East Sussex

Sussex Butcher of the Year, sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd

Archers of Westfield, Westfield, East Sussex

Bramptons Butchers, Brighton & Hove

C.L.Leppard of Mayfield, Mayfield, East Sussex

Cottenhams of Lindfield – Craft Butchers, Lindfield, West Sussex

Coughtrey’s Butchers, Pulborough, West Sussex

Cowdray Farm Shop Butchery, Midhurst, West Sussex

Michael Courtney Butchers, Midhurst, West Sussex

New Street Butchers & Deli, Horsham, West Sussex

Nick The Butcher, Hartfield, East Sussex

Tablehurst Farm, Forest Row, East Sussex

Sussex Farmers Market of the Year, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery

Chichester Farmers Market, West Sussex

Forest Row Village Market, East Sussex

Hailsham Farmers Market, East Sussex

Horsham Market (Saturday), West Sussex

Lewes Farmers Market, East Sussex

Shoreham Farmers Market, West Sussex

The Great Little Farmers Market, Worthing, West Sussex

Sussex Eating Experience of the Year, sponsored by Lloyds Bank Cardnet

Crabshack, Worthing, West Sussex

etch. by Steven Edwards, Brighton & Hove

Into The Blue, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex

Restaurant Interlude, Lower Beeding, West Sussex

Semolina, Brighton & Hove

The Cat Inn, West Hoathly, West Sussex

The Earl of March Country Pub & Restaurant, Lavant, West Sussex

The Fig Tree, Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex

The Pink Cabbage Produce Co., Mayfield, East Sussex

The Seahorse Cafe, East Preston, West Sussex

Sussex Drink Producer of the Year, sponsored by Natural PR

Bedlam Brewery, Plumpton Green, East Sussex

Bolney Wine Estate, Bolney, West Sussex

Brighton Bier, Brighton & Hove

Brighton Gin, Brighton & Hove

Chilgrove Spirits, Chichester, West Sussex

Drunken Berries, Chichester, West Sussex

Long Man Brewery, Litlington, East Sussex

Oxney Organic Estate, Beckley, East Sussex

Ridgeview Wine Estate, Ditchling Common, East Sussex

Wobblegate Crushed Fruit Juices, Bolney, West Sussex

Sussex Food Shop of the Year, sponsored by Sussex Food and Drink Network

Barney’s Delicatessen, Brighton & Hove

Cowdray Farm Shop, Midhurst, West Sussex

Eggs to Apples Farm Shop, Etchingham, East Sussex

Jeremy’s Two, Cowfold, West Sussex

Nick the Butcher Farm Shop and Deli, Hartfield, East Sussex

Park Farm Shop, Falmer, East Sussex

Rushfields Farm Shop, Poynings, West Sussex

The Fresh Fish Shop, Haywards Heath, West Sussex

The Seasons Forest Row, Forest Row, East Sussex

Veasey & Sons Fishmongers, Forest Row, East Sussex