Lewes beer festival fun this weekend - brews aplenty at popular annual town hall event

Lewes Town Hall hosts the South Downs Beer & Cider Festival on Friday and Saturday (June 21 and June 22).

Organisers promise 80 different beers and an impressive selection of ciders and perries.

Lewes Town Hall in readiness for a previous beer festival

Hot and cold food with veggie options will be on sale together with soft drinks, tea and coffee. The festival opens on Friday lunchtime with a session from 11.00am to 3.00pm. In the evening it opens from 5pm to 10.30pm. On Saturday the supping starts at 11.00am and goes on to 6.00pm and then it is free entry on the door until the beer runs out or 8.00pm, whichever is earlier.

Friday lunchtime has nearly sold out but there are still tickets available on the door for the other two sessions or from the Evening Star, Brighton, Harvey’s Brewery Shop, Gardeners Arms & Brewers Arms, Lewes.

Ticket prices Friday lunchtime £5, Friday night £7, Saturday lunchtime £5. Included in the price is a festival glass, and a programme.