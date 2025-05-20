Chichester event focuses on tax and investment tips
Speakers included Ross Baumann, Senior Financial Planning Manager at Carpenter Box Financial Advisers, who highlighted how ‘fiscal drag’ caused by the freeze on allowances for personal tax, inheritance tax and ISAs heightened the need to make the most of investment returns.
He also spoke about the proposed inheritance tax (IHT) treatment on unused pension pots from April 2027, outlining a number of options for individuals.
David Crowter, Partner & Head of Private Client Services at Carpenter Box then gave the audience ideas on how to respond to changes announced in the October 2024 Budget, not least the impact of the IHT changes on family farms.
David suggests that clients review their will to ensure it reflects their current wishes, take advice on gifting and valuation planning, and consider using life cover and pension drawings to mitigate the impact on their assets.