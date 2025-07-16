Citizen's Advice West Sussex: Are you on a low income and missing out on Pension Credit payments?

Citizens Advice in West Sussex wants pensioners who are on a low income to check if they are entitled to extra Pension Credit payments.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many pensioners on a low income can receive Pension Credit payments even if they own their home and have savings.

Receiving Pension Credit may also mean you are eligible for other financial support including health costs and council tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citizens Advice in West Sussex Pension Credit Advisor said: “I would urge any pensioner who is worried about living costs to check whether they are entitled to Pension Credit.

Check if you are are entitled to extra Pension Credit payments.

“Qualification varies with individual circumstances: people are often surprised to find that owning a home or having some savings doesn't necessarily rule them out. So, if in doubt, check!”

You can call our Citizens Advice line on 0808 278 7969 to get help checking your entitlement and applying.

To find out more about Pension Credit, visit: https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit

To find out if you may be entitled to any other benefits, visit the Citizens Advice benefit calculator at: https://advicewestsussex.entitledto.co.uk/home/start