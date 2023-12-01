December Premium Bond prizes in Sussex: more than £1million won
and live on Freeview channel 276
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
Four people, three from West Sussex and one from East Sussex, each won £100,000 – the second-highest prize available. Three had the maximum holding of £50,000 while on of the West Sussex winners had a holding of £40,000.