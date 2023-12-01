BREAKING

More than 50 Sussex Premium Bonds holders have received an early Christmas present, with more than £1million won in December’s draw.
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

Four people, three from West Sussex and one from East Sussex, each won £100,000 – the second-highest prize available. Three had the maximum holding of £50,000 while on of the West Sussex winners had a holding of £40,000.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)
Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

Seven others, all from West Sussex, scooped £50,000 prizes, while 11 people – six from West Sussex, four from East Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – won £25,000. A further 29 people across West Sussex, East Sussex and Brighton and Hove won £10,000.

