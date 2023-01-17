The proposals of East Sussex County Council’s 2023/24 budget are out and it shows how they could spend £500m on services.

Papers have been released ahead of a cabinet meeting next week (January 24) showing how the authority could spend £500 million on services including schools, roads, libraries and support for the most vulnerable residents. According to the documents, there would be no new cuts to spending.

A county council spokesperson said a decade of careful financial planning has put them in a ‘strong position’. However, rising costs and an increase in demand means residents would be asked to pay more council tax under the proposed budget. This would include a 2.99 per cent increase in council tax combined with a two per cent increase for adult social care.

The report says: “Given the very significant risks we face in the medium term we do need to apply these increases to safeguard services for the future.”

East Sussex County Council 2023/24 budget proposals (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

It also identifies a funding gap of £41 million by 2025 unless more support is given to East Sussex.

The draft budget will be discussed by cabinet on January 24 where cabinet members will agree recommendations to be presented to the full council on February 7.