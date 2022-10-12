Eastbourne households can apply for extra financial help

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for place services, said: “We are committed to supporting people who are hardest hit by cost of living increases by giving them the help they need. We recently announced a £250,000 cost of living crisis fund to help voluntary groups assist people impacted by the spiralling food and energy prices, as well as offering funding to help establish ‘warm spaces’ across the town that will be available during the winter months. This is going to be a very difficult winter for many and I urge Eastbourne residents to check their eligibility and take advantage of support schemes available to them, including the Household Support Fund which is now open.”