Eastbourne’s Airbourne raises nearly £10k for charity through bucket collections

Eastbourne RNLI, Children with Cancer Fund and Eastbourne & District Samaritans each received a donation of £3,310.77 at a recent presentation. Also at the presentation were representatives from Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham Rotary Clubs, who both co-ordinated the bucket collections during the four-day free airshow.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said, “It was wonderful to see so many people donating at this year's Airbourne and that has resulted in bumper donations to the three chosen charities.

"These donations really do make a huge difference to local charities - we have seen the brilliant work that they do and are proud to have supported them at this year’s show. As a free airshow, the bucket collections are a fundamental source of funding and the rest of the donations will go a long way to keep Airbourne flying high with a packed programme of displays in the future. I would also like to thank the volunteer bucket collectors who were out all four days of the airshow.”