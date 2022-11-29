Female-run Eastbourne charity given £100,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund

A charity run by women, for women, has been given nearly £100k by The National Lottery Community Fund.

The WayfinderWoman Trust has been successfully awarded £99,875 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

The money will support their drop-in hub for the next three years. It will fund two part-time paid hub manager positions to support the existing unpaid volunteer staff on which the trust has previously relied on to keep going. This means the opening hours and can be extended to 9am-5pm Monday to Friday, increasing the accessibility of the service.

The WayfinderWoman Trust will also be able to increase its collaboration with community partners across Sussex and the grant will support the many projects planned for the future.

Laura Murphy, founder of the trust, said: “This funding from The National Lottery Community Fund will make such a difference to the charity and the women we support. It will enable us to increase our hub opening hours and get out into the community to reach those women who need help to build their confidence and skills. Most importantly it ensures our charity remains sustainable for at least the next three years.”

Helen Bushell, from The National Lottery Community Fund: said: “We are delighted to award this grant to The WayfinderWoman Trust, which will use the funding to increase the capacity of its drop-in hub and reach even more women across Eastbourne. Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will support women to develop the skills and confidence they need to achieve their goals through coaching, workshops and mentoring – which in turn help them to thrive.”