Financial Planner reveals the most pressing questions from Sussex residents

Sussex-based Financial Planner, James Turner, reveals the three top financial questions being asked by Sussex residents and provides answers for people who are worried or want to improve their financial future.

James, who successfully partnered with Chanctonbury Community Leisure, West Sussex, to offer no obligation drop-in sessions to the public last year, noted the most pressing issues from residents he spoke to over his 16 visits spread across 11 months seeking guidance and understanding.

A Financial Planner at Amanda Redman Financial Planning, who has advised the British Chambers of Commerce and hire car giant Avis on retirement financial planning, James discusses further.

What will my pension offer in retirement?

James Turner, Financial Planner.

Advice in pension retirement is not a one size fits all and it will depend upon your own ambitions for later life and what kind of lifestyle you would like to lead as to whether the retirement pot is the right size and how best to look to access the funds. In any situation, seeking advice from a financial adviser will enable you to access the right information and guidance in aiming to build a plan that meets your needs.

How can I best manage my inheritance?

When someone receives an unexpected sum of money from an inheritance it can cause unforeseen challenges in terms of knowing what to do with it. I often get questions about how best to protect that money as well as make sure it is invested sensibly for the future. Ultimately this will form part of the grander plan for your financial future and will act as an added boost to your financial wellbeing. Once again, making sure this new money is managed in a way that aligns with any goals you have already set out, will be key. Until an investment plan is in place, it makes sense to spread the inheritance across different banks if it is of a significant value, to ensure that it is fully covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme which is set at £85,000 per person per bank.

How to plan for my legacy.