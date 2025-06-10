Free shared ownership mortgage advice at Lyon Quarter, Brighton

Brighton and Hove homebuyers are invited to Lyon Quarter housing development for a free open day session with the Guinness Homes team and specialist shared ownership advisor, Censeo Financial.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open from 9am until 5pm on Saturday June 14, visitors can explore the development and their potential mortgage options with the help of industry experts.

Situated just 15-minutes from Hove Beach, the development is perfectly located for a blend of city and coastal living and is proving particularly popular with over 70% of homes now sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is also specifically tailored towards the first-time buyer market with its shared ownership offering. The government-backed scheme allows people to purchase a share of their home, typically between 25% and 75% of the property’s market value; a mortgage is then paid on the purchased share, with rent and a service charge then paid to the developer alongside. With deposits available at as low as 5% of the share price, shared ownership is lowering the threshold to homeownership, making a once unrealistic dream a reality for many.

Exterior shot of Lyon Quarter

Hannah Smart, sales manager at Guinness Homes’ Lyon Quarter, said: “At a time when more people are looking to move, we know that this event will provide potential buyers with all the information they need to make their first step onto the property ladder. Figuring out the financials is often the most daunting part of buying a home, so having Censeo on hand to talk through the process, affordability, and what lenders look out for is a real perk. Summer is always one of the busiest times for us – both at Guinness Homes and across the market and we’re looking forward to showing people around and helping them become home owners.

“We really encourage anybody who may be interested to sign up for the event, as we only have a limited number of properties remaining and we find that homes snap up quick following open days. Who knows, maybe this time it could be you signing your name on the dotted line!”

Anthony Hall, director at Censeo Financial, said: “Even though shared ownership is becoming more popular, a lot of people still think it sounds too good to be true. That’s exactly why we’re running this session – to break it all down, explain how it works, and show how it could be a great option for getting onto the property ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can be a bit confusing at first, but our team lives and breathes shared ownership mortgages. We’ve helped thousands of people buy their first home, and we’re here to help you too. So, whether you already know a bit about shared ownership or don’t have a clue where to start, come and have a chat with us on site. Ask us anything, there’s no such thing as a silly question.”

Prices start from £81,250 for a one bedroom at a 25% share, £103,125 for a two bedroom at a 25% share, and £138,125 for a three bedroom at a 25% share. The development also includes six wheelchair-adapted two-bedroom apartments and is situated less than one mile away from Hove train station, meaning commuters can travel to London Victoria in around one hour.

Attendance is available via appointment only – enquiries can be made with the Guinness Homes team via email at [email protected] or on the phone at 01273 974 836.

For more information, visit Lyon Quarter online: www.lyonquarter.co.uk