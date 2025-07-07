Helping people take control of their finances: The rise of Credit Union loans and payroll savings

With the cost of living rising and unexpected expenses becoming more common, many people in the UK are looking for more sustainable ways to manage their money. From flexible loans to accessible savings plans, credit unions are stepping up to offer a responsible alternative to high-cost lenders and traditional banks.

Affordable Loans Designed Around You

Personal loans are a lifeline for millions - whether it’s to fund home repairs, cover medical costs, replace a car, or consolidate other debts. But too often, people are turned away or charged high rates due to rigid credit criteria or a lack of options.

Credit unions work differently. These not-for-profit financial cooperatives take a more personal approach to lending. Rather than relying solely on automated credit scores, they look at your circumstances as a whole. The result is fairer access to credit, particularly for people who might be underserved by mainstream lenders.

Boom community Bank

Loan calculators offered by most credit unions help individuals quickly estimate repayments, so they can plan with confidence. In many cases, members are also encouraged to build up savings alongside their loan, helping them become more financially resilient over time.

Payroll Savings: A Simple Path to Financial Stability

One innovative approach that’s gaining traction across the UK is payroll-deduction savings—programmes where employees can save directly from their wages, before the money hits their bank account.

This method helps normalise saving, building a buffer for emergencies or future goals. Some schemes also allow employees to repay loans through salary deductions, reducing the risk of missed payments and offering peace of mind.

According to financial wellbeing advocates, payroll savings schemes can:

Encourage consistent saving habits

Reduce employee stress and absenteeism

Support long-term financial health

Be easily integrated by employers with minimal admin

Employers benefit too, with improved staff wellbeing, retention, and morale. It's a win–win approach that has been shown to enhance productivity and reduce reliance on payday loans or pay advances.

Why Credit Unions Are Gaining Ground

Credit unions have been around for decades, but their relevance has surged in recent years. With no external shareholders to satisfy, credit unions reinvest profits into services, offer competitive rates, and aim to support their members—not just sell products.

They are regulated, trusted, and covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), making them a safe place to borrow or save. Whether you’re just starting out or trying to get back on track, credit unions offer a community-based model of finance rooted in fairness and mutual support.

For example, one such organisation - Boom Community Bank, based in Wet Sussex - partners with local employers through its Money Box programme to promote payroll savings and make fair lending more accessible.