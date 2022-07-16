Brighton and Hove absorbed most of these funds (£248,796,250), followed by Milton Keynes (£181,821,724) and Portsmouth (£177,588,995).

Meanwhile, Hart only ever received £5,510,508, this being the least funded place in the South East.

This year alone, the South East received £27,720,537 from the National Lottery, according to a study conducted by Solitaired.com, based on the latest government statistics.

The single biggest lottery-funded project in the South East this year so far was worth £770,000 for the Derby City Council, awarded on October 2.

So far, a total of £46bn from the National Lottery has gone towards good causes across the UK, in areas such as education, environment, health, arts and sport.

Heritage is the sector in the South East that benefitted the most from National Lottery grants over the past 28 years.

The latest official government data suggests that this area in the South East received a total of £874,110,189. Sport is the second most lottery-funded sector, with £780,048,131-worth of sponsorship since 1994.

Arts causes follow at quite a distance behind, benefitting from £536,003,891 over the past three decades.

Portsmouth received the biggest ever lottery grant in the region. On May 20, 1997, the National Lottery awarded Portsmouth Harbour Renaissance Limited £39,192,743 for a single project.

Nationally, Westminster has benefitted the most from National Lottery funds, amounting to a whopping £1,439,592,279 since 1994.

All these funds come from a proportion of ticket sales, as well as any unclaimed prizes within 180 days. Rushmoor district currently hosts one millionaire who has not yet claimed their prize. They have until October 26 to do so.

Between October and December, 2021, UK residents claimed around £38m less than the previous quarter, which was added as returns to good causes.

The latest national survey carried out by the Gambling Commission suggests that 43 per cent of adults took part in some form of gambling activity in the four weeks prior to the survey. This constitutes four per cent less than before the pandemic.

In the year ending March 31, 2022, over £8bn-worth of tickets have been sold, of which almost a quarter went to various good causes across the UK.A spokesperson for Solitaired.com said: "If you ever lost a winning lottery ticket, there is comfort in knowing that your prize would have gone to a good cause, quite possibly in your own town."

Here is how much funding from the National Lottery every local authority in the Sussex has received since 1994 until the end of June 2022:

