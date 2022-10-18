Times are tough right now and residents may need a bit of additional assistance to help manage their bills. Southern Water offers a range of payment schemes for those struggling to make ends meet and provide advice on additional support services should anyone need them.

Southern Water’s affordability team and community ambassadors will be at the Horsham Market from 9am to 5pm and will be on hand to help and provide advise to customers.

Alongside this, Southern Water are also delivering a targeted digital and print advertising campaign promoting the various affordability schemes, targeted social media ads and mail drops to local customers with the help of promoting the various incentives that are available.

Horsham residents are being invited to come and speak to Southern Water about managing their bills at the weekly market in Horsham town centre on Saturday, October 29. Picture by Steve Robards

Southern Water is encouraging anyone who has a question about their bill, or Southern Water in general, to pop along and have a chat.

Daniel Rodrigues, community engagement officer said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting with local residents in and around Horsham.

“Southern Water offers a wide range of payment options for those finding it harder than usual and provide advice on additional support tariffs and schemes should anyone need them, which in this current climate, is more important than ever.

“I would encourage anyone who has any questions about their bills or account to pop along and chat with me and the team on October 29.”

