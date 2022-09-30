Judges have begun the process of carefully appraising nearly 200 applications for cash support from good causes and charities across Sussex and beyond.

The Hall & Woodhouse 21st Community Chest awards are supported by SussexWorld and its host of local newspapers including the Eastbourne Herald, Chichester Observer, Worthing Herald, Crawley Observer, Mid Sussex Times, Sussex Express, West Sussex Gazette and County Times.

The judging team is led by family director of the brewer Mark Woodhouse and includes the Editor In Chief and representatives of SussexWorld. This week they considered every application received – before shortlisting those groups they will visit to learn more about how they might use the money requested.

Judges of the Community Chest debate the merits of various applications led by Mark Woodhouse, family director of Hall and Woodhouse

The family-owned brewer launched the Community Chest initiative in 2002 and has again pledged a total of £50,000 to worthy causes. The grant application process allows voluntary and charity groups to apply for up to £3,000 to support their needs.

Mark explained: “The Community Chest was founded over 20 years ago to support and strengthen the local communities of which our pubs are an integral part of. It is simply the right thing to do to maintain our offer of financial support for these local organisations that play such vital roles in our communities.

“It has been a difficult few years and with us all facing additional financial pressures.”

Since 2002, more than £715,000 has been donated to more than 860 causes across the south of England and the project works in partnership with both the Dorset and Sussex Community Foundations.

A Community Chest grant can go towards improving a variety of different aspects of the local area, for example, by helping alleviate poverty and social isolation, as well as supporting well-being initiatives and specialist health related support groups. It also supports extra-curricular and sporting activities, the arts, environment and more.

All applications will be notified of the outcome of their application by the end of November 2022, with successful grant beneficiaries being invited to a celebratory awards evening in January 2023.