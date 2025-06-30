Making Waves Podcast: Episode 11 – Building Community One Conversation at a Time
What does real community engagement look like—and how can it transform lives?
In our latest podcast episode, we sit down with Jennifer Sutton, our passionate and ever-present Community Engagement Officer, to explore how Wave is making a real difference across our communities.
From attending local events and school sessions to offering budgeting advice over a cuppa, Jen shares what it’s like to be on the front line of financial wellbeing—and why listening is just as powerful as lending.
🌍 Why you should tune in:
- Hear real stories of impact—from members who turned their finances around after meeting Wave at a community fair.
- Learn how Wave collaborates with schools, councils, housing groups, and more to tackle the root causes of financial insecurity.
- Discover how we’re bringing financial education to Scouts, rural communities, and beyond—in ways that are simple, relatable, and empowering.
- Find out what it takes to build trust, especially with people who have never heard of a credit union before.
- Be inspired by Jen’s genuine passion for people over profit—and how she’s helping build a fairer financial future for everyone.
🎙️ It’s not just about money
“This is who we are, this is how we operate, and this is our mission,” says Jen. “Yes, we talk about money—but it’s not the be-all and end-all. We’re here to listen, to help, and to be part of the solution.”
Whether you’re a long-time member or new to the idea of a credit union, this episode is full of insights, warmth, and real-life stories that show the true spirit of Wave.