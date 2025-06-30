Making Waves Podcast: Episode 11 – Building Community One Conversation at a Time

What does real community engagement look like—and how can it transform lives?

In our latest podcast episode, we sit down with Jennifer Sutton, our passionate and ever-present Community Engagement Officer, to explore how Wave is making a real difference across our communities.

From attending local events and school sessions to offering budgeting advice over a cuppa, Jen shares what it’s like to be on the front line of financial wellbeing—and why listening is just as powerful as lending.

🌍 Why you should tune in:

Hear real stories of impact—from members who turned their finances around after meeting Wave at a community fair.

Learn how Wave collaborates with schools, councils, housing groups, and more to tackle the root causes of financial insecurity.

Discover how we're bringing financial education to Scouts, rural communities, and beyond—in ways that are simple, relatable, and empowering.

Find out what it takes to build trust, especially with people who have never heard of a credit union before.

Be inspired by Jen's genuine passion for people over profit—and how she's helping build a fairer financial future for everyone.

🎙️ It’s not just about money

“This is who we are, this is how we operate, and this is our mission,” says Jen. “Yes, we talk about money—but it’s not the be-all and end-all. We’re here to listen, to help, and to be part of the solution.”

Whether you’re a long-time member or new to the idea of a credit union, this episode is full of insights, warmth, and real-life stories that show the true spirit of Wave.