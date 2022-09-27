Tim and Violet Schooling, of Perrymount Road, got married at Haywards Heath Town Hall on Saturday, September 24, holding their reception at the nearby community venue afterwards.

Tim, 57, said many of the venues he had looked at were too pricey but The Yews responded to his appeal on Facebook.

He said: “When they showed us round the house and gardens I could see that it was the perfect space. Three lovely rooms and a beautiful garden in which to celebrate without breaking the bank.”

Tim and Violet Schooling were married on Saturday, September 24, at Haywards Heath Town Hall. Photo: www.storyinframes.com

Violet, 54 (née Wolska) said: “The venue was perfect and intimate, just like a home from home. As well as informal shots around the Centre, we were able to wander across to Muster Green for more formal images among its award-winning floral displays.”

Tom, who was born in Balcombe, has worked in Mid Sussex refuse collection for 24 years, while Violet, who is from Poland, is a laundry assistant at a care home.

They moved to Haywards Heath from Brighton a year ago after meeting through one of Tim’s Polish friends in 2018.

Tim said preparing for the big day was ‘organised chaos’ but he said the reception was ‘beautiful’ and went smoothly, even with family members coming into town from abroad.

He said: “My other half being Polish she did all the food, and we were at The Yews Friday night until 11.50pm cooking, getting the rooms ready and decorating them all.

“Everybody at the Yews – Shirley (Wechsler) and Carly (Young) being the main ones – have been excellent.”

Tim said about 40 people came to the reception, which featured a disco by his friend using his own equipment to play Polish and English music.

Tim and Violet Schooling had their wedding reception at The Yews Community Centre, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, September 24. Photo: www.storyinframes.com

Tim and Violet, who are now on their honeymoon in Barcelona, thanked The Yews, the town hall and Go Botanica florists.

Yews chairman Ian Sanderson said: “With the support of local voluntary organisations, The Yews has worked tirelessly in recent years to maintain this much loved community asset. The centre, like its community, is facing runaway bills. We hope we can be an accessible resource for those wanting to gather on a budget with friends and family.”

Tim and Violet Schooling had their wedding reception at The Yews Community Centre, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, September 24. Photo: www.storyinframes.com

The traditional bread-cutting ceremony. Photo: www.storyinframes.com