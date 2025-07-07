New Episode Alert: Making Waves Podcast – Season Finale!
🎙️ Episode 12: 25 Years of Wave – A Conversation with CEO Ann Hickey
We’re wrapping up the season with a powerful story marking 25 years of Wave Community Bank—and who better to tell it than our CEO, Ann Hickey?
From a 3-month contract to 25 years of community change, Ann shares the inspiring journey of how Wave grew from a grassroots credit union in East Brighton to a trusted financial lifeline across Kent and East Sussex.
💬 “I was only meant to be on a three-month contract…”
That’s how it started. What followed was a legacy.
In this episode:
✨ How three local heroes took on loan sharks and put people first
✨ The biggest challenges—and how we kept going
✨ Life-changing stories from our members
✨ Why credit unions matter more than ever in a digital world
💡 Whether you're a long-time member or new to Wave, this is one you don’t want to miss.
🎧 Listen now and get inspired:
👉 https://wavecb.org.uk/making-waves-podcast-12-25-years-of-wave-a-conversation-with-ceo-ann-hickey-t/
#Wave25 #MakingWavesPodcast #CommunityBanking #PeopleHelpingPeople #CreditUnionStrong