A Premium Bonds holder from Sussex has scooped the top prize of £1million in November’s draw.

The holder was among 31 people who won big in November, with prizes for people in Sussex totalling more than £2.2million.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

The £1million winner from West Sussex had the maximum holding of £50,000, purchased in August, 2021. The win makes them the 12th Premium Bonds millionaire from West Sussex. The other top prize of £1million was won by someone from the West Midlands with a holding of just £5,050, purchased in May 2000.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

This month, two people from West Sussex and one from East Sussex each won £100,000 – the second-highest prize available. Two of them had the maximum holding of £50,000, while one of the West Sussex winners had a holding of £25,000.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

Nine people from Sussex – six from West Sussex and three from East Sussex – won £50,000 each in November’s draw.

Eighteen people across West Sussex, East Sussex and Brighton & Hove won the third-top prize of £25,000 each – one of whom had a holding of just £400, purchsed in July, 2011.

Andrew Westhead, NS&I retail director, said: “Congratulations to our two £1million jackpot winners this month – we hope they enjoy planning how to use their tax-free winnings. This month, more than 5.7-million prizes worth more than £471million were drawn, including 90 people who have won £100,000.