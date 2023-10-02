BREAKING
October Premium Bond prizes in Sussex: 35 big wins totalling £1.4m

Thirty-five Premium Bonds holders in Sussex have won big in October, with prizes totalling £1.4million.
By Sam Woodman
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:54 BST
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

This month, two people from West Sussex and one from East Sussex each won £100,000 – the second-highest prize available. Two of them had the maximum holding of £50,000, while one of the West Sussex winners had a holding of £44,000.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)
Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

The two top prizes of £1,000,000 for October were won by investors from Greater Manchester and West Scotland, who had holdings of £50,000 each. The West Scotland winner had waited 14 years to hit the jackpot, with their winning bond purchased in September, 2009.

Ten people from Sussex – six from West Sussex, three from East Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – won £50,000 each in October’s draw.

Most had the maximum £50,000 holding but one, from West Sussex, won big with a holding of £2,000. Another, from Brighton & Hove, had not waited long for their big win, scooping £50,000 with their investment only made in April.

Across East and West Sussex and Brighton & Hove, 22 people won the next-top prize of £25,000 in October’s draw.

