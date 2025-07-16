Pensioners struggling with health issues could be missing out on hundreds of pounds each month, according to Citizens Advice West Sussex

Citizens Advice in West Sussex is urging pensioners with ill health or a disability to apply for Attendance Allowance as they could be missing out on hundreds of pounds each month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This benefit, which is not means tested, could be available for anyone above state pension age who has a disability or illness which makes it hard for them to look after themselves.

Citizens Advice in West Sussex is working on an Outreach Project, funded by Horsham District Council, to help people apply for this extra money, which can help people live independently at home for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Citizens Advice West Sussex spokesperson said: “Attendance Allowance is an underclaimed benefit in our area. Lots of older people who have health issues, who find themselves struggling with everyday tasks don’t realise that there could be extra financial support available.

Could you be missing out on Attendance Allowance?

“This benefit is not means-tested, so people may qualify no matter what their financial circumstances. Receiving Attendance Allowance can help people remain independent for longer.

“We are here to support with all stages of the application.”

Any pensioner who has health issues who struggles with basic day-to-day living may be eligible. The amount of money awarded is dependent on need, but ranges from £73.90 to £110.40 each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One pensioner, with health issues, attended one of our outreach sessions in West Sussex looking for advice about benefits.

She said: “I had never heard of Attendance Allowance. When Citizens Advice suggested that I might be able to apply for extra help because of my health, I was really surprised.

“Citizens Advice explained how to apply and helped me fill in the form. Getting an extra weekly amount would make a big difference to me.”

To find out more about Attendance Allowance, phone Citizens Advice on 0808 278 7969 or visit: https://www.advicewestsussex.org.uk/advice/other-advice/