Petrol prices in Crawley - Thursday, June 23: Where is the cheapest place to get unleaded and diesel in Crawley? Why have fuel prices risen?

We recently reported the price unleaded petrol had risen above £2 per litre at Pease Pottage Services.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell spotted the prices on Thursday afternoon, June 9, which were 202.9 for BP regular unleaded and 204.9 for BP regular diesel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, National World reported the cost of a full tank of petrol for an average family car has exceeded £100 for the first time.

Fuel prices at Pease Pottage Services on Thursday, June 9

It now costs on average £100.27 to fill a typical 55-litre family car, according to figures from data firm Experian Catalist.

Now, thanks to petrolprices.com you can keep up with the latest prices in Crawley.

These are latest prices available to us:

Tesco Hazelwick: Unleaded 192.9p, Diesel 198.9p (June 22)

Applegreen: Unleaded188.8p, Diesel 191.8p (June 22)

Sainsbury West Green: Unleaded185.9p, Diesel 194.9p (June 22)

BP London Road: Unleaded 189.9p, Diesel 199.9p (June 23)

BP Woodfield Road: Unleaded 183.9p, Diesel 195.9p (June 22)

BP Ashdown Drive: Unleaded 189.9p, Diesel 195.9p (June 23)

Texaco Fleming: Unleaded 189.9p, Diesel 198.9p (June 22)

Texaco Balcombe Road: Unleaded 187.9p, 194.9p (June 22)

Esso RSS Broadfield: Unleaded189.9p, Diesel 193.9p (June 22)

Shell Ifield: Unleaded189.9p, Diesel 199.9p (June 22)

Texaco Copthorne: Unleaded188.9p, Diesel 196.9p (June 22)

BP at Pease Pottage: Unleaded205.9p (June 22), Diesel 207.9p (June 23)

Esso Horsham (Horsham Express): Unleaded 189.9p, Diesel 197.9p (June 23)

BP Haywards Heath (MFG Handcross): Diesel 199.9p (June 22)

Why have fuel prices risen?

The price of fuel at the pumps is dictated largely by the price of oil and this has been climbing sharply since early 2021, going from around £55 per barrel in January 2021 to more than $130 per barrel in early March 2022. It fell back slightly in April but is now sitting at more than $115 in late May.

After dropping dramatically in 2020, demand for oil has returned to pre-pandemic levels, as world economies open up again. However major oil producing nations are struggling to meet this demand, forcing prices up.

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented. “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”

The ongoing war in Ukraine has also caused uncertainty and instability in global markets.

Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, responsible for around 10% of global oil output and its invasion of Ukraine has caused fears that its supply to international markets could be affected. Many countries have also announced their intention to ban imports of Russian gas and oil, which has pushed up the price of supplies from other oil-producing nations.