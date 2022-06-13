Petrol prices in Crawley: Where is the cheapest place to get unleaded and diesel in Crawley? Why have fuel prices risen?

Last week we reported the price unleaded petrol had risen above £2 per litre at Pease Pottage Services.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell spotted the prices on Thursday afternoon, June 9, which were 202.9 for BP regular unleaded and 204.9 for BP regular diesel.

Last week, National World reported the cost of a full tank of petrol for an average family car has exceeded £100 for the first time.

Fuel prices at Pease Pottage Services on Thursday, June 9

It now costs on average £100.27 to fill a typical 55-litre family car, according to figures from data firm Experian Catalist.

Now, thanks to petrolprices.com you can keep up with the latest prices in Crawley.

These are latest prices available to us:

Tesco Hazelwick: Unleaded 176.9p, Diesel 187.9p (June 12),

Applegreen: Unleaded178.8p (June 12), Diesel 187.9p (June 10)

Sainsbury West Green: Unleaded178.9p, Diesel 187.9p (June 11)

BP London Road: Unleaded 179.9p, Diesel 188.9p (June 13)

BP Woodfield Road: Unleaded 181.9p, Diesel 190.9p (June 10)

BP Ashdown Drive: Unleaded 182.9p, Diesel 190.9 (June 11)

Texaco Fleming: Unleaded 182.9 (June 10), Diesel 188.9p (June 8)

Texaco Balcombe Road: Unleaded 183.9p, 188.9p (June 11)

Esso RSS Broadfield: Unleaded187.9p, Diesel 187.9p (June 9)

Shell Ifield: Unleaded185.9p, Diesel 187.9p (June 9)

Texaco Copthorne: Unleaded187.9p, Diesel 194.9p (June 11)

BP at Pease Pottage: Unleaded202.9p (June 9), Diesel 204.9p (June 12)

Why have fuel prices risen?

The price of fuel at the pumps is dictated largely by the price of oil and this has been climbing sharply since early 2021, going from around £55 per barrel in January 2021 to more than $130 per barrel in early March 2022. It fell back slightly in April but is now sitting at more than $115 in late May.

After dropping dramatically in 2020, demand for oil has returned to pre-pandemic levels, as world economies open up again. However major oil producing nations are struggling to meet this demand, forcing prices up.

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented. “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”

The ongoing war in Ukraine has also caused uncertainty and instability in global markets.

Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, responsible for around 10% of global oil output and its invasion of Ukraine has caused fears that its supply to international markets could be affected. Many countries have also announced their intention to ban imports of Russian gas and oil, which has pushed up the price of supplies from other oil-producing nations.