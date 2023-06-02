Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

Two people from West Sussex each won £100,000 – the second-highest prize available – in June’s draw. One had a holding of £49,675 and the other £39,608, and both winning bonds were purchased in February, 2021.

The two top prizes of £1,000,000 were won by investors from Essex and South Gloucestershire who had holdings of £5,000 and £1,000 respectively.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

Five people from Sussex – four from West Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – won £50,000, with their holdings ranging from the £50,000 meximum to £30,000.

And 11 people from Sussex – six from West Sussex, three from East Sussex and two from Brighton & Hove – won £25,000. One of them had a holding of just £475, bought in August, 2022.

The oldest bonds to win a big prize in Sussex dated from February, 1996, with their owner being among the £25,000.

