Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
Two people from West Sussex each won £100,000 – the second-highest prize available – in June’s draw. One had a holding of £49,675 and the other £39,608, and both winning bonds were purchased in February, 2021.
The two top prizes of £1,000,000 were won by investors from Essex and South Gloucestershire who had holdings of £5,000 and £1,000 respectively.
Five people from Sussex – four from West Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – won £50,000, with their holdings ranging from the £50,000 meximum to £30,000.
And 11 people from Sussex – six from West Sussex, three from East Sussex and two from Brighton & Hove – won £25,000. One of them had a holding of just £475, bought in August, 2022.
The oldest bonds to win a big prize in Sussex dated from February, 1996, with their owner being among the £25,000.
Sussex has a history of seeing big wins, including the Worthing neighbours who shared a £16.9million People’s Postcode Lottery jackpot. And here is a round-up of some of the other big winners from Sussex.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, and further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.