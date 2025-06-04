Hundreds of people across Sussex have had a great start to June after winning prizes in the month’s Premium Bonds draw.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

High-value prizes for June have been announced, with the two top prizes being won by holders in Stockport and Edinburgh who both had the maximum holding of £50,000. The Stockport holder’s winning bond had been purchased in 2005 and the Edinburgh winner’s one in 2019.

While Sussex holders missed out on the £1million top prizes, there was still lots to celebrate across the area, with the list of high-value winners featuring hundreds of holders from the county who shared more than £2.1million.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

One person from East Sussex was the only Sussex resident to bag the second-highest prize of £100,000 in June’s draw, while a further six holders – five from West Sussex and from East Sussex – won the third-top prize of £50,000.

Thirteen people won the next-best prize of £25,000 – six of them were from East Sussex, four from West Sussex and three from Brighton & Hove.

The high-value-winners list for June showed 30 people across Sussex scooped £10,000, 77 won £5,000 and 701 bond holders won £1,000.