Premium Bonds: Big winners in Sussex for June
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
High-value prizes for June have been announced, with the two top prizes being won by holders in Stockport and Edinburgh who both had the maximum holding of £50,000. The Stockport holder’s winning bond had been purchased in 2005 and the Edinburgh winner’s one in 2019.
While Sussex holders missed out on the £1million top prizes, there was still lots to celebrate across the area, with the list of high-value winners featuring hundreds of holders from the county who shared more than £2.1million.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
One person from East Sussex was the only Sussex resident to bag the second-highest prize of £100,000 in June’s draw, while a further six holders – five from West Sussex and from East Sussex – won the third-top prize of £50,000.
Thirteen people won the next-best prize of £25,000 – six of them were from East Sussex, four from West Sussex and three from Brighton & Hove.
The high-value-winners list for June showed 30 people across Sussex scooped £10,000, 77 won £5,000 and 701 bond holders won £1,000.
