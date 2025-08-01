Hundreds of people across Sussex are starting August better off after winning big prizes in this month’s Premium Bonds draw.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

High-value prizes for August have been announced, with the two top prizes being won by a holder in central Bedfordshire and another from ‘overseas’.

The Bedfordshire bond-holder scooped the jackpot with a holding of just £7,000, while the overseas winner had the maximum holding.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

Two people in Sussex won the second-top prize of £100,000 in August’s draw, one from East Sussex and one from West Sussex, with both having the maximum holding.

While other Sussex holders missed out on the biggest prizes, there was still lots to celebrate across the area, with the list of high-value winners featuring hundreds of holders from the county who shared more than £2.2million.

Four people from West Sussex won the third-top prize of £50,000, while £25,000 prizes were won by 11 holders from West Sussex, six from East Sussex and three from Brighton & Hove.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

The list also showed 28 people across Sussex – 18 from West Sussex and ten from East Sussex – won £10,000, while a further 68 – 36 from West Sussex, 23 from East Sussex and nine from Brighton & Hove – won £5,000.

A total of 700 people in Sussex won £1,000 – the smallest of the published high-value prizes – with 389 of them being from West Sussex, 240 from East Sussex and 71 from Brighton & Hove.