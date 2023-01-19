Parent with a child under 2, or those expecting a baby, can claim the voucher to spend on reusable wipes or reusable nappies.

Lewes District Council are working with Cheeky Wipes to provide vouchers to parents in the area.

Helen Rankin, founder of Cheeky Wipes said: “We're delighted to have partnered with Lewes District for this fantastic voucher scheme. At Cheeky Wipes we like to give back to our community, so when the local food bank in Newhaven contacted us to let us know that parents were struggling to put food on the table because they were spending £30 monthly on wet wipes, we approached the council to see how we could work together to help.”

Lewes District Council offers £50 voucher for reusable products at Cheeky Wipes to parents with young children. Photo: Cheeky Wipes

The expansion of Helen’s company saw them move into their own Newhaven warehouse in 2020. The company went on to receive the Queens Award for Enterprise in the category of Sustainable Development in 2021.

Helen added: “This scheme not only reduces waste, but could save parents up to £250 annually on wipes. Win, win!”

Since 2016 they have saved £50 million packets of disposable wipes going to waste, 113 million single use sanitary products, 12 million packs of disposable makeup removing pads and 2.7 million pairs of disposable breast pads.

This level of waste could have cost up to £130 million in total, with £75 million saves on disposable wipes alone.

The company aims for new ways to help people make the shift to reusable products by making them appealing, affordable, intuitive, and easy.