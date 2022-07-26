Reduced bus fares for East Sussex residents

People who use Brighton & Hove Buses and Metrobus are getting reduced fares because of the ‘Bus Back Better’ strategy.

East Sussex County Council, Brighton & Hove Buses and Metrobus are entering an enhanced partnership to support the bus improvement plans.

Nick Hill, commercial director at Brighton & Hove buses and Metrobus said: “We are delighted to work with East Sussex County Council to offer these special fares in time for the start of the summer holidays, helpingm people travel sustainably for less, whether for work or leisure.”

Here are the new fare offers:

An adult East Sussex Day ticket when using our mobile app is £5

Up to four children can travel for free with an adult at all times (this includes concessionary card users) – this is available until August 31 after a child’s 18th birthday to tie in with the end of academic year 13

Children can travel for £1 for a single off-peak ticket – this is after 6pm on school days and any time at weekends and school holidays

The offers are available for any journey starting and/or finishing in East Sussex County Council areas.

On Brighton & Hove Buses children will need a bus ID card to prove their age.

Details of how to apply for a bus ID card are available here: https://www.buses.co.uk/busID