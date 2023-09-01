September Sussex Premium Bond prizes: 42 big wins totalling £1.9m
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
This month, three people from West Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove each won £100,000 – the second-highest prize available. All four winners had the maximum holding of £50,000.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
The two top prizes of £1,000,000 were won by investors from Norwich and Hampshire & the Isle of Wight, who had holdings of £30,000 and £30,244 respectively.
Twenty-one people from Sussex – 11 from East Sussex, nine from West Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – won £50,000 each in September’s draw.
Most had the maximum £50,000 holding but one, from East Sussex, won big with a holding of £1,075. Another, from West Sussex, had not waited long for their big win, scooping £50,000 with their investment only made in July.
Across East and West Sussex and Brighton & Hove, 17 people won the next-top prize of £25,000 in September’s draw.