Sussex location named one of the most expensive places in the UK to raise a family

A place in Sussex has been named as one of the most expensive locations to raise a family in the UK.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th Aug 2023, 08:13 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 08:23 BST

A study from OutdoorToys has analysed the average costs of childcare, rent, utilities and broadband in cities around the country to find out which cities are the most expensive to raise a family in the UK.

Brighton and Hove has been place 7th on the list with the total cost averaging £53,241.

A spokesperson from the study said: “Contributing massively to this cost is the childcare costs at £25,333 for two children annually and the rent at £24,805 annually on average. Those looking to settle down in Brighton and Hove may struggle financially if not prepared for these rising costs.”

London took the top spot as the most expensive city to raise a family in the UK, with the total cost averaging £80,416.

Hove Lawns in Brighton

