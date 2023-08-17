Sussex location named one of the most expensive places in the UK to raise a family
A study from OutdoorToys has analysed the average costs of childcare, rent, utilities and broadband in cities around the country to find out which cities are the most expensive to raise a family in the UK.
A spokesperson from the study said: “Contributing massively to this cost is the childcare costs at £25,333 for two children annually and the rent at £24,805 annually on average. Those looking to settle down in Brighton and Hove may struggle financially if not prepared for these rising costs.”
London took the top spot as the most expensive city to raise a family in the UK, with the total cost averaging £80,416.