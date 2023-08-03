Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

Three people from West Sussex each won £100,000 – the second-highest prize available – in August’s draw. One saw an amazing return on their holding of £3,075 with the winning bond purchased in April last year.

The other two £100,000 had holdings of £50,000 – the maximum allowed – and £21,000 with the winning bons bought in March, 2017, and June, 2022, respectively.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, and further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

The two top prizes of £1,000,000 were won by investors from Hereford & Worcester and Essex who had holdings of £50,000 and £23,700 respectively.

Five people from Sussex – three from West Sussex and two from East Sussex – won £50,000 in August’s draw. Ten others – six in East Sussex, three in Brighton & Hove and one in West Sussex – won £25,000.

