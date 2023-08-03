Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
Three people from West Sussex each won £100,000 – the second-highest prize available – in August’s draw. One saw an amazing return on their holding of £3,075 with the winning bond purchased in April last year.
The other two £100,000 had holdings of £50,000 – the maximum allowed – and £21,000 with the winning bons bought in March, 2017, and June, 2022, respectively.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, and further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
The two top prizes of £1,000,000 were won by investors from Hereford & Worcester and Essex who had holdings of £50,000 and £23,700 respectively.
Five people from Sussex – three from West Sussex and two from East Sussex – won £50,000 in August’s draw. Ten others – six in East Sussex, three in Brighton & Hove and one in West Sussex – won £25,000.
One of the £25,000 winners had waited almost 34 years for their win, with the £1,000 holding purchased in October, 1989. Another won £25,000 with a holding of just £200, bought in August, 2001.