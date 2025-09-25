UK Savings Week 2025 shines a light on financial stability

People across Surrey and West Sussex are being encouraged to take part in UK Savings Week 2025 (22–28 September), a national campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of building savings and financial resilience.

With recent research showing that a quarter of UK adults have less than £100 set aside, the campaign highlights how even small, regular savings can make a big difference to people’s financial security.

“Financial stability is about much more than money in the bank,” said Mark Jasper, CEO of Boom Community Bank. “It’s about peace of mind, flexibility, and confidence in facing life’s challenges. UK Savings Week is a great reminder that saving doesn’t have to start big – consistency, even with just a few pounds a week, can be transformative.”

Local community banks, building societies, and credit unions are supporting the initiative, encouraging individuals and families to consider how they can strengthen their financial resilience.

Whether it’s setting aside spare change, setting up a standing order, or opening a savings account, UK Savings Week is an opportunity for everyone to take a step toward greater security and peace of mind.

